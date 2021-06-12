Two arrested after gardaí discover ammunition and drugs on routine patrol

Drugs worth over €120,000 and gun ammunition have been seized in Coolock in north Dublin.
Heroin worth an estimated €112,000 and four unspent shotgun cartridges were discovered when Gardaí stopped and searched a van on the Malahide Road yesterday evening.
More of the drug, as well as cocaine and diazepam, were found during a follow-up search at a house in Darndale, Co Dublin.
It is estimated that the second seizure is worth €8,500, pending analysis.
All of the drugs seized will be forwarded to Forensic Science Ireland for examination.
Two men in their 20s have been arrested and are being questioned at Coolock Garda Station.
Both are currently detained under Section 30 of the Offences against the State Act, 1939 and can be held for up to three days.