Bail refused for man over seizure of €70k worth of heroin 

A Dubliner facing charges in relation to the seizure of €70,000 worth of heroin at a Garda checkpoint in Cork was remanded in custody for a fortnight for a Garda file to be prepared in the case.

Thomas Lakes was refused bail recently at Cork District Court and he has just been refused in his appeal to the High Court for bail.

He appeared again from Mountjoy Jail by video link to Cork District Court. Judge Olann Kelleher said he wanted a report on the next occasion on the progress being made in preparation of the Garda file. The case was put back until June 24.

In his bail application at the district court last month, Lakes said he knew nothing about a gear bag containing heroin. He said he was walking along the road when he was stopped by gardaí and questioned about the drugs. He said they did not belong to him.

Covid-19 checkpoint

Detective Garda Aidan Long testified during the bail application by Lakes that the accused was travelling in a car that stopped behind another car at a Covid-19 checkpoint on the main Cork-Limerick Road on March 16 and that a number of people allegedly got out of the car.

The detective said he saw Thomas Lakes, of no fixed address, carrying the bag and that when the bag was subsequently found during a search there was documentation in the bag with the defendant’s name on it.

Cross-examined by Sergeant Gearóid Davis about the bag, during his unsuccessful bail application, the defendant replied: “Nothing to do with me.”