Trial date set for woman accused of murdering two year old

Accused was due to go on trial at the Central Criminal Court in February but the case was postponed due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Thu, 10 Jun, 2021 - 14:05
Paul Neilan

A woman accused of murdering a two-year-old child in the south of the country will go on trial at the Central Criminal Court in September.

The woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, will go on trial in Waterford on September 13 charged with murdering the child on July 5, 2019. The court heard on Thursday that the case could last up to four weeks.

She was due to go on trial at the Central Criminal Court in February but the case was postponed due to Covid-19 restrictions as the courts were not swearing in new juries to hear trials.

At the last hearing of the case in February, the court also imposed an order anonymising the accused woman after a defence application.

