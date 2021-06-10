Viable device found in residential area of Derry condemned as reckless

(PA)
Thu, 10 Jun, 2021 - 06:55
Rebecca Black, PA

The discovery of a viable device in a residential area of Derry has been condemned as “reckless”.

The remains of a suspected pipe bomb were found in the Lincoln Court area of the city on Tuesday night.

Inspector Timothy McCullough said police received a report of a loud bang in the area between 11pm and 11.30pm.

“Police, along with Ammunition Technical Officers, attended the scene on Wednesday afternoon and the object has now been declared a viable device,” he said.

“This was a reckless act, in a busy residential area,  which could have resulted in serious injury or worse.

“I am appealing to anyone with information to contact us on 101, quoting reference number 1054 of 09/06/21.”

