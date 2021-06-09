Lawyers to oppose mobile phone evidence in Kevin Lunney abduction trial

Lawyers will this afternoon outline why they say mobile phone evidence should not be used in the trial of four men accused of falsely imprisoning and causing serious harm to Quinn Industrial Holdings director Kevin Lunney.

The Special Criminal Court has spent two days hearing evidence of the means by which gardaí compiled mobile phone data from numbers that are allegedly associated with three of the accused. Michael O'Higgins SC, who represents one of the accused, said he is challenging the mobile phone evidence and will make his arguments today.