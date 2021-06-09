Lawyers to oppose mobile phone evidence in Kevin Lunney abduction trial

Lawyers to oppose mobile phone evidence in Kevin Lunney abduction trial

Kevin Lunney has told the court that he was bundled into the boot of a car near his home and driven to a container where he was threatened and told to resign from QIH. File photo

Wed, 09 Jun, 2021 - 14:17
Eoin Reynolds

Lawyers will this afternoon outline why they say mobile phone evidence should not be used in the trial of four men accused of falsely imprisoning and causing serious harm to Quinn Industrial Holdings director Kevin Lunney.

The Special Criminal Court has spent two days hearing evidence of the means by which gardaí compiled mobile phone data from numbers that are allegedly associated with three of the accused. Michael O'Higgins SC, who represents one of the accused, said he is challenging the mobile phone evidence and will make his arguments today.

A 40-year-old man who cannot be named by order of the court, Alan O’Brien (40), of Shelmalier Road, East Wall, Dublin 3, Darren Redmond (27), from Caledon Road, East Wall, Dublin 3 and Luke O’Reilly (67), with an address at Mullahoran Lower, Kilcogy, Co. Cavan have all pleaded not guilty to false imprisonment and intentionally causing serious harm to Mr Lunney (52) at Drumbrade, Ballinagh, Co. Cavan on September 17, 2019.

Mr Lunney has told the court that he was bundled into the boot of a car near his home and driven to a container where he was threatened and told to resign from QIH. 

His abductors then cut him with a Stanley knife, stripped him to his boxer shorts, doused him in bleach, broke his leg with two blows of a wooden bat, beat him on the ground, cut his face and scored the letters QIH into his chest. They then left him bloodied, beaten and shivering on a country road at Drumcoghill in Co. Cavan where he was discovered by a man driving a tractor.

Read More

Lawyers challenge mobile phone evidence in Kevin Lunney abduction trial

More in this section

Romanian man pleads guilty to murdering Limerick pensioner Rose Hanrahan Romanian man pleads guilty to murdering Limerick pensioner Rose Hanrahan
Five sue for injuries claiming Kerry hotel lift 'tragically plummeted' to basement Five sue for injuries claiming Kerry hotel lift 'tragically plummeted' to basement
Corkman admits sending sexually explicit photo to girl in sexual exploitation case Corkman admits sending sexually explicit photo to girl in sexual exploitation case
#courtskidnapabductionplace: cavanperson: kevin lunney
Lawyers to oppose mobile phone evidence in Kevin Lunney abduction trial

Gsoc investigating arrest of 17-year-old boy

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, June 5, 2021

  • 10
  • 16
  • 17
  • 24
  • 26
  • 42
  • 35

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices