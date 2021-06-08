Kerry pensioner who kept his dogs in wet and dirty conditions was 'very fond of them'

A Kerry pensioner who kept his dogs in wet and dirty conditions and in an area covered in dog faeces was "very fond of them", and came from a by-gone era when dogs were routinely tied up, a court was told.

Kenmare District Court heard Jeremiah Downing, of Seaview, Sneem, would be “devastated” and lonely if his dogs, his only company, were removed.

The three dogs, described as a black dog in front of the house and a collie and a terrier at the back, were in dilapidated housing, with bowls of dirty water when the Kerry Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals visited in January 2020, the court was told.

The front of house dog was loose and his dog house in poor condition and the area covered in muck, when the animal welfare people and gardaí visited.

Collie severely restrained

Two dogs were at the rear of the house and their housing was poor. One dog, a collie, was on a chain a few feet long and was severely restrained, Sgt Miriam Mulhall Nolan told the court.

“The area was covered in dog faeces, mud and water,” the sergeant told Judge David Waters.

The 67-year-old had no previous convictions, “nothing at all,” the sergeant added.

Defence solicitor Conor Murphy said Mr Downing was pleading guilty to a single charge of neglect under the Animal Health and Welfare Act 2013.

His client was “an elderly man who lives alone with his dogs,” Mr Murphy said.

“This case does not involve intentionally inflicting cruelty or violence. There is no suggestion that the dogs were in poor health,” the solicitor said.

Education and “the conditions in which the dogs were kept” were the issues, he suggested.

"Everyone appreciates that in bygone decades dogs were kept in conditions that we would not tolerate now," the solicitor said.

'A throwback'

“My client is something of a throwback. He himself lives in very basic accommodation. He comes from a generation and background where dogs were routinely kept tied up, he has no one around him to say 'this is not how it’s done now'.

He was “very fond” of his dogs and would be lonely without them.

“They are his only company, his only security. The dogs are his life. If they are removed, it will be devastating for him,” the solicitor appealed to Judge David Waters.

He has undertaken not to chain them again, the solicitor added.

Judge Waters said there was no order being sought by the State to remove the dogs. However, if the treatment of the dogs became an issue again, he would consider removing them.

The judge imposed a conviction and a fine of €200. He asked the gardaí to keep “the odd eye” to make sure the dogs' welfare was being maintained.