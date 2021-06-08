Man arrested after male, 60s, attacked in Dublin

A man in his 60s has been hospitalised with serious injuries after being attacked by "a number of individuals" in Dublin.
Gardaí responded to reports of an assault on a man at Fairview Strand at 11.10pm yesterday and attended the scene.
There, a man was discovered in an unconscious state and was transported by emergency services to Maher Hospital for treatment.
His injuries have been described as serious.
At the scene, gardaí arrested a man in his 20s. He is being detained at Clontarf Garda Station under section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.
Gardaí said investigations are ongoing.