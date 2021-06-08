Man arrested after male, 60s, attacked in Dublin

Gardaí arrested a man at the scene of the assault. File picture. 

Tue, 08 Jun, 2021 - 10:03
Ciarán Sunderland

A man in his 60s has been hospitalised with serious injuries after being attacked by "a number of individuals" in Dublin. 

Gardaí responded to reports of an assault on a man at Fairview Strand at 11.10pm yesterday and attended the scene. 

There, a man was discovered in an unconscious state and was transported by emergency services to Maher Hospital for treatment. 

His injuries have been described as serious. 

At the scene, gardaí arrested a man in his 20s. He is being detained at Clontarf Garda Station under section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Gardaí said investigations are ongoing. 

