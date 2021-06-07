Money mule charge for Bandon resident

A man has been charged with a money mule offence after an allegation that more than €33,000 was transferred into his account before the cash was immediately moved on and never recovered.

Bandon District Court heard that the money was fraudulently taken from a Romanian company before it was transferred from a bank in Romania to the AIB account of Eliss Asemota in Bandon in Co. Cork.

Mr Asemota, of 7 the Close, Weatherton in Bandon, faces one charge under Section 7 of the Criminal Justice Money laundering and Terrorist Offences Act 2010.

Detective Garda Peter Nolan told Judge James McNulty that he had met Mr Asemota at 3.17am on Friday on North Main St in Bandon and had arrested the 20-year-old. Mr Asemota was then charged at 10.20am and made no reply when the charge was put to him.

Det. Garda Nolan said the offence was alleged to have been carried out on March 25 and March 26 last year.

The court heard that the sum of more than €33,900 was transferred from outside the jurisdiction by a Romanian bank to the bank account in the AIB branch on South Main St in Bandon.

The bank in Romania then tried to recall the funds, saying it was a fraudulent transfer. Det. Garda Nolan said AIB then attempted to freeze the money but it had been immediately withdrawn and has not been recovered.

Gardaí allege that the money was moved elsewhere, including into cryptocurrency.

Det. Garda Nolan said the injured party was a company in Romania which had been the victim of an invoice re-direction scam.

Bail

There was no garda objection to Mr Asemota's release on bail, subject to conditions.

The court heard Mr Asemota had already surrendered his passport.

Judge McNulty released him on his own bond of €1,000 and on the directions of the DPP a book of evidence will now be prepared for court on July 16 next.

Ms Asemota's solicitor, Jenny Fitzgibbon, was granted legal aid on behalf of her client, who the court heard was working as a care assistant and is earning around €250 a week.