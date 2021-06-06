Man arrested as €140,000 worth of suspected cannabis herb seized in Co Kerry

A man, aged in his late teens, was arrested and was brought to Killarney Garda Station.
The suspected drugs were seized during a search of a wooded area in Kilcummin

Sun, 06 Jun, 2021 - 16:47
Steve Neville

A man has been arrested after gardaí seized €140,000 worth of suspected cannabis herb in Co Kerry.

A search of a wooded area in Kilcummin was carried out this morning as part of an ongoing investigation into the sale and supply of drugs in the Killarney area.

During the course of the search, gardaí discovered 13 bags of suspected cannabis herb with an estimated street value of €130,000.

A man, aged in his late teens, was arrested at the scene and was brought to Killarney Garda Station.

He is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

Gardaí said that a follow-up search was later carried out at a house in the area and a further €10,000 of suspected cannabis herb was seized.

Gardaí also seized a weighing scales and a small amount of cash.

All of the suspected drugs will now be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis, a statement added.

Man arrested as €140,000 worth of suspected cannabis herb seized in Co Kerry

