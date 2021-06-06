Revenue seize €181k at Rosslare Europort after detector dog Gus discovers cash

A man has been arrested in relation to the seizure of a sum of cash at Rosslare Europort yesterday.
Revenue officers stopped and searched a Polish registered freight vehicle at the port yesterday morning.
The vehicle was intending to board a ferry to Bilbao, Spain.
The search, carried out with the assistance of detector dog, Gus, and a mobile x-ray scanner, led to the discovery of €181,000.
A man in his 20s, originally from Poland, was arrested by Gardaí.
Revenue officers were granted a three month cash detention order by Judge Kevin Staunton at a special sitting of Gorey District Court.
Investigations are ongoing.