14 arrested and one Garda injured after crowds gather in Dublin city centre

Nine adults and five juveniles were arrested for public order offences last night after large crowds gathered in the streets of Dublin city centre.

Gardaí said that while the vast majority of those socialising in the city were doing so responsibly, a number of public order incidents occurred.

The incidents primarily involved large "organised groups" congregating at locations including South William Street, Stephen's Green and Temple Bar.

According to Gardaí, while interacting with a specific group at South William Street, glass bottles and other missiles were thrown at Gardaí.

Attempts to engage with the group received no positive response, An Garda Síochána said in a statement, and so uniform Gardaí supported by 'soft cap' Public Order Gardaí dispersed the group.

One Garda members sustained an injury to their leg and received hospital treatment and one patrol vehicle was damaged.

In total, 14 people were arrested for public order offences last night. They were detained at Pearse Street and Kevin Street Garda stations.

Nine adults were arrested. Six were charged with public order offences and released while two received the Adult Caution and one was released pending a summons for public order offences.

Five juveniles were arrested and released. They have been referred for Juvenile Liaison Officers.

Gardaí will maintain a significant uniform Garda presence over the weekend to patrol and manage crowds on public streets and spaces.

They have appealed to those who will be socialising outdoors, as is encouraged under the current guidelines, to consider other people using the spaces as well as local residents and businesses.