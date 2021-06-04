Convicted sex offender charged with using Tinder under false name

A convicted sex offender has been charged with a breach of the Sex Offenders Act after he allegedly went on to the dating app Tinder under a different name.

Ian Horgan, 37, is alleged to have used the app under the name ‘Cian’, Bandon District Court was told.

Detective Sergeant Derek Mulcahy of Bantry Garda Station told Judge James McNulty that at 7.39pm on June 3 he had arrested Mr Horgan and later charged him. The accused made no reply to the charge.

Det Sgt Mulcahy said Mr Horgan was subject to the Sex Offenders Act for an indefinite period.

“Mr Horgan is alleged to have gone on the dating app Tinder under the alias of Cian, which he had not disclosed to gardaí,” said Det Sgt Mulcahy.

“He failed to notify gardaí of his use of this name.”

Applied for bail

Solicitor Eamonn Fleming, acting as agent for solicitor Sarah Ryan in Limerick, applied for bail and gardaí said they had no objection to bail as long as certain conditions were in place.

Mr Fleming said his client had signed up to those conditions, which include signing on at Macroom Garda Station every day, observing a curfew between 10pm and 7am, being contactable on mobile phone, informing gardaí as to any change of address, and not using any social media sites under his own name, an alias, or any other name not reported to gardaí.

Judge McNulty released Mr Horgan, who has an address at 4 the Hermitage in Macroom, on his own bond of €1,000, no cash required.

The matter was adjourned to June 16, awaiting directions from the DPP.

The court heard Mr Horgan is currently unemployed and legal aid was granted.