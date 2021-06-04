€125k seized and restrained in bank accounts by CAB

Two separate searches in Limerick and Westmeath today resulted in €125,000 being seized and restrained in bank accounts.
The Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) with the assistance of the armed support unit and local Gardaí conducted a total of five searches in Limerick.
Three professional premises along with one residential and one commercial premises were searched this morning in an operation targeting the assets of persons involved in criminal activity in the region.
The search operation in Westmeath saw CAB, the armed support unit and local Gardaí conduct a search in the Mullingar area as they also targeted persons involved in criminal activities in the region.
During the course of the two operations, funds totalling €125,000 have been seized and restrained in various bank accounts along with other exhibits of significance to the investigations.