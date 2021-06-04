€125k seized and restrained in bank accounts by CAB

Five searches in Limerick and one in Westmeath were carried out today.
€125k seized and restrained in bank accounts by CAB

The Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) with the assistance of the armed support unit and local Gardaí conducted a total of five searches in Limerick.

Fri, 04 Jun, 2021 - 18:01
Michelle McGlynn

Two separate searches in Limerick and Westmeath today resulted in €125,000 being seized and restrained in bank accounts.

The Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) with the assistance of the armed support unit and local Gardaí conducted a total of five searches in Limerick.

Three professional premises along with one residential and one commercial premises were searched this morning in an operation targeting the assets of persons involved in criminal activity in the region.

The search operation in Westmeath saw CAB, the armed support unit and local Gardaí conduct a search in the Mullingar area as they also targeted persons involved in criminal activities in the region.

During the course of the two operations, funds totalling €125,000 have been seized and restrained in various bank accounts along with other exhibits of significance to the investigations.

Read More

Garda admits Kevin Lunney accused was 'open and helpful' during investigation

More in this section

Kevin Lunney abduction Garda admits Kevin Lunney accused was 'open and helpful' during investigation
Man jailed for sexually assaulting student during hour-long ordeal at the Lough Man jailed for sexually assaulting student during hour-long ordeal at the Lough
Spectator loses action for being hit on head with golf ball at tournament Spectator loses action for being hit on head with golf ball at tournament
crime
Croke Park Central Criminal Court Trial (Cameron Blair death)

Second witness in Cameron Blair trial claims teenage accused 'brandished' knife

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, June 2, 2021

  • 12
  • 14
  • 22
  • 25
  • 26
  • 40
  • 33

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices