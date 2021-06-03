Corkman to be sentenced for firing pellet gun at gardaí during car chase

A 21-year-old man accused of firing shots from a pellet gun at a member of An Garda Síochána pleaded guilty to using the imitation firearm for the purpose of resisting arrest.

Tommy Mannah also pleaded guilty to dangerous driving at Old Youghal Road, Cork, on July 3, 2020.

The imitation firearm charge related to the M8 Northbound at Ballinahina, Rathcormac, County Cork, sometime later on July 4.

The defendant had been living at Military Road, Cork, at the time of the alleged offences.

Det. Sgt Kieran O’Sullivan previously said gardaí received a call at 11.30pm on Friday night, July 3, about a man breaking into a car and being in possession of an alleged firearm.

“Gardaí attended at the scene. Tommy Mannah returned with an alleged handgun which he discharged in the direction of gardaí hitting one member in the arm. He then got into the car and drove from the scene.

He was signalled to stop and he failed. He discharged shots out the window of the car. He crashed through a barrier at the toll plaza.

“A stinger (device to puncture and disable a car) was placed on the motorway. Armed support unit members approached and identified themselves as armed gardaí. It is alleged that he discharged shots at the armed gardaí.

“A Tazer was discharged and he was successfully arrested. This was observed by a number of witnesses from gardaí at Military Road to the M8 motorway. Gardaí never lost sight of him during this,” Det. Sgt O’Sullivan said.

Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin adjourned sentencing until June 28 following his arraignment at Cork Circuit Criminal Court.