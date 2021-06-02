Man arrested in relation to 'directing a criminal organisation'

Gardaí said that he is "the third person arrested for directing this criminal organisation"
Gardaí arrested a man, aged 32, in Balbriggan this morning.

Wed, 02 Jun, 2021 - 11:58
Steve Neville

A man has been arrested in Dublin “in relation to an offence of directing a criminal organisation,” gardaí have said.

Laptops, mobile phones and other documents were also seized in the course of the arrest.

Members attached to the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau arrested a man, aged 32, in Balbriggan this morning.

Gardaí said the man was arrested in relation to an offence of directing a criminal organisation, contrary to Section 71A of the Criminal Justice Act, 2006 as amended.

“He is also suspected to be involved in the recruitment of money mules and the laundering of the proceeds of crime through multiple bank accounts,” said a statement.

During the course of the arrest a large amount of potential evidence was seized including phones, laptops, bank cards and other documents.

The man is currently detained under the provisions of Sec 50 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2007 at Balbriggan Garda Station.

He can be detained for up to seven days.

Gardaí said that he is "the third person arrested for directing this criminal organisation".

Gardaí added that it is known now "that this criminal organisation have stolen over €14m worldwide in invoice redirect frauds/BEC frauds with at least €8 - €9m laundered through the bank accounts of gang members and money mules all over Ireland".

