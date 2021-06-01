Housing development site near fairy fort in Killarney 'stripped of all top soil'

A company has been fined a total of €4,000 and ordered to pay the council’s legal costs for failing to carry out archaeological monitoring in a large site next to a recorded fairy fort in Killarney, Co Kerry.

Kippagh Developments Ltd, of Ballyleigh, Leamlara, Co Cork, pleaded guilty to two summonses by Kerry County Council at today’s sitting of Killarney District Court, concerning the 8-hectare/20-acre development in former mixed woodland on the eastern edge of Killarney.

The company on October 20, 2020, at Spa Road, Park, Killarney, admitted it had failed to comply with the terms of an enforcement notice issued by Kerry County Council on September 18, by not submitting an archaeological report as required by condition 16 of their planning permission, an offence under Section 154 of the Planning Acts.

The company pleaded guilty also under Section 151 of the Planning Acts — that on August 19, 2020, they had failed to comply with Condition 16 of their 2016 planning permission by not having submitted an archaeology monitoring report and had therefore carried out “an unauthorised development”.

Condition 16 of the planning permission granted in 2017 was that “all ground works, including tree root removal as part of the general felling shall be archaeologically monitored under licence from the National Monuments Service. A report shall be submitted to the Planning Authority on conclusion of the monitoring.”

This was to protect and preserve any archaeological artefacts, the condition states.

A large ring fort borders the site known as Cronin’s Wood on the eastern edge of the town. The ring fort, also known as a fairy fort, is protected under the National Monuments Act, and is recorded as a roughly circular area defined by two banks and intervening fosse and a possible outer fosse.

It is one of a number of recorded monuments in that general area, which also includes other forts and standing stones.

The council issued enforcement proceedings in November 2020.

It noted how the “subject site has been stripped of all top soil" and ground levels had been reduced considerably in several locations by site works which had been carried out.

“Having regard to the location of the development, the number of adjacent recorded archaeological features, and the extent (8 hectares), there may have been archaeological features on this site too”, the council enforcement unit said.

Summonses against company director Wayne Kingston were being withdrawn by the council, the council’s executive solicitor Gerard Mac Sweeney told the court.

Judge David Waters enquired if there was material lost. Mr MacSweeney said he could not tell.

But there are other artefacts in the vicinity of the site,” the council solicitor said.

The planning condition, Number 16, had related to archaeological assessment “before development could take place”, Mr MacSweeney told the court.

The site was “substantial” and for 94 houses, and related facilities, he also said.

There were no previous convictions, the solicitor said.

The maximum penalty on each was €5,000 and there were legal costs for the council also.

Solicitor for the company Padraig O’Connell said this was a large housing development and the company immediately put its hands up when it became aware of the matter, he said.

“There was total co-operation," he said. "The company has very good relations with the planning department and the council, and it sincerely regrets what occurred.”

Mr O’Connell urged as much leniency as possible.

Judge Waters convicted on both summonses, imposing fines of €2,000 on each. He awarded legal costs of €500. Both fines and costs are payable to Kerry County Council, the judge said.