Probe after gardaí and ambulance personnel 'came under attack from youths'

An investigation has been launched after ambulance personnel and gardaí were assaulted by youths during a public order incident in Dublin on Monday.

Gardaí say it is one of a number of public order and assault incidents involving groups of teenagers currently being investigated.

Gardaí attended the scene of an incident at Kilbarrack Dart station involving a large group of youths at around 5.30pm yesterday.

In the course of the incident, a 14-year-old boy sustained a head injury.

Gardaí said that while treating the boy, ambulance personnel “came under attack from youths at the scene”.

“Gardaí intervened and were assaulted as they attempted to disperse the youths,” according to a garda statement.

Two boys, in their mid-teens, were arrested at the scene for public order offences.

The 14-year-old did not require hospital treatment.

Second incident

Earlier in the day, gardaí dispersed groups of youths following an incident in which a 16-year-old was assaulted.

That incident occurred at around 4.45pm at the east pier in Howth.

Gardaí said it is understood that the teen fell from the pier onto rocks in the course of a disturbance involving large groups of youths.

The injured teen was treated at the scene and taken by ambulance to Beaumont Hospital as a precaution.

His injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

Gardaí said that investigations into both incidents are ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Raheny Garda Station 01 6664300 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.