Six arrested in Clare as part of operation targeting suspected organised crime

Five men and one woman were arrested
Gardaí from the Clare Division arrested six people in Ennis and the West Clare area this morning.

Tue, 01 Jun, 2021 - 09:58

Six people have been arrested in Clare in relation to an ongoing operation targeting suspected organised crime.

Gardaí said that an organised crime group are believed to be involved in the theft of catalytic converters and the sale of the precious metals contained within.

A statement revealed that as part of the ongoing operation, gardaí from the Clare Division arrested six people in Ennis and the West Clare area this morning.

Five men and one woman were arrested.

They are currently being detained under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2007 at Ennis, Shannon and Kilrush Garda Stations.

