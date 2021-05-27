Drug dealer snatched phone back from Cork Garda during drugs search, court told

A Detective Sergeant seized a phone from a man during a drugs search which would uncover over €2,000 worth of cocaine but the culprit grabbed the phone from his pocket and fled.

That was the scene described by Sergeant Pat Lyons at Cork District Court in the case against Davin Griffin.

Detective Sergeant Jason Wallace seized the phone after witnessing suspicious drug activity in a car on March 18, 2020.

Officers had witnessed the passenger door of the car being opened and items placed under the car.

After Det. Sgt Wallace had commenced searching for drugs, Davin Griffin grabbed the phone from the back pocket of the detective and ran from the car. He was caught and arrested.

“When interviewed he admitted having drugs for sale or supply,” Sgt Lyons said.

€2,300 worth of cocaine, €290 worth of cannabis and €40 worth of heroin were recovered from the car.

More offences

The following day the same young man was arrested following thefts from two cars at Mahon Drive in Cork. He was found hiding nearby.

He was arrested and found with property stolen from the cars on his person. He was also carrying a carpet knife.

When charged with these offences Griffin replied after caution: “Yeah I did that. Whatever.”

Then there was a third incident at the defendant’s home at Churchfield Avenue where gardaí carried out search with a warrant. In a safe in the kitchen they found €570 worth of cocaine, €1,500 in cash and a weighing scales.

Frank Buttimer, solicitor, said that Griffin tended to make admissions to the charges against him when charged. He had 33 previous convictions.

Judge Olann Kelleher imposed a number of jail sentences for offences including drug-dealing, obstructing a drugs search and carrying a knife. For dealing cocaine on March 18, 2020, and again on April 22, 2020, consecutive sentences of nine months and six months were imposed, leaving the accused to commence a total jail term of 15 months.