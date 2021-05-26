Man charged after €11,500 drug and cash seizure in Cork City

A man has been charged after gardaí in Cork seized around €11,500 worth of suspected drugs and cash in the city.
Gardaí attached to the Mayfield District Drugs Unit searched an apartment in the Upper John Street area of the city at around 1pm on Tuesday, May 25.
During the search, €10,500 worth of suspected cannabis herb was seized, along with a large amount of plastic bags, weighing scales and more than €1,000 in cash and mobile phones.
A man in his 30s was arrested at the scene and detained at Mayfield Garda Station.
He has since been charged and is due before Cork District Court on June 2.
The drugs are being sent for forensic analysis.