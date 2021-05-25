Two gardaí shot during siege in Dublin housing estate

Two gardaí have been shot at an incident in Whitechapel Grove, Clonsilla, Dublin.

Gardaí were seen crouching behind vehicles and lying on the ground for protection as a male is believed to have shot out the window of the house with a firearm.

The shooting took place approximately 50 yards from Mount View F.C. where children are believed to have been in training at the time.

In a statement, gardaí confirmed a man had been arrested and two members of the force were taken to hospital.

"One male is currently in custody in Blanchardstown Garda station. Two Garda members are currently being treated at Connolly Memorial Hospital for non-life-threatening gunshot wounds," the garda statement said.

Local TD Paul Donnelly wrote on Twitter: “I’m seeing shocking videos of two people shot in Whitechapel this evening.

"I wish both a speedy recovery. It’s a dreadful scene and hope that no one else people is hurt and that this ends soon.”

Another Twitter user wrote: “Siege underway in blanch [Blanchardstown]. Someone shooting at garda with automatic weapon from his bedroom. 2 members injured. ERU ASU at scene."

Videos circulating on social media showed a huge garda presence at the housing estate in the Blanchardstown area.

Local residents were warned to stay in their homes.

A man can be heard bellowing “I’ll take your f*****g head off," in one video.

Another video showed gardaí crouching and lying on the ground behind vehicles for protection.

In another video, an injured man is shown being carried to safety by gardaí as one armed response guard walks behind with his gun, protecting their backs.

Men can be heard saying “he’s hit, he’s hit! …It’s a cop! Someone’s hit, someone’s down!” as a man is seen being carried away by gardaí in another video.

Two injured men, one with a bandaged foot, were seen being helped quickly into ambulances by multiple gardaí in another video, shot from inside a house.

Armed response unit gardaí were filmed guarding pathways outside houses on the estate as a helicopter circled above.

It is understood that elderly residents live near the house where the alleged shooting took place.

A media blackout that had been put in place throughout the incident has now been lifted.

Gardaí say they will issue an update on the incident shortly.