Man accused of threatening sacristan in Skibbereen refused bail

A sacristan of a cathedral is fearful for his safety after an alleged altercation in which it is claimed threats were made to harm him and his family.

Dylan Fahy, 21 and of 2 Hillcrest in Skibbereen, appeared before Skibbereen District Court in connection with the incident, which occurred at around 4.15pm on May 14.

Gardaí allege that Mr Fahy, who was in the company of another person, was banging on the door of the sacristy at St Patrick's Church at North St in the West Cork town and when the sacristan emerged he then walked away.

However, an altercation is then alleged to have taken place, in which it is claimed the sacristan was elbowed on a number of occasions by Mr Fahy, who gardaí claim also made threats to harm the man and his family, including where they live.

Mr Fahy had been held in custody in connection with the incident since May 17 and faces a charge of threatening criminal damage, two assault charges arising out of the altercation, and two public order charges.

Bail application

Mr Fahy's solicitor, Flor Murphy, applied for bail on his behalf, which was vehemently opposed by gardaí.

Judge Colm Roberts heard from garda Padraig O'Conchuir that the application was being opposed on a number of grounds, including CCTV evidence, a witness statement outlining the threats allegedly made by Fahy, and a video clip taken by the sacristan which was provided to gardaí.

The court also heard that since the incident, the injured party has reported that two traffic cones were placed outside his property blocking the entrance, and 'for sale' signs were also placed outside his home.

The judge also heard that the injured party has said he is fearful for the safety of his family.

It was also claimed in court that one of Fahy's friends may have put the bollards and signs outside the house as he was then in custody.

Mr Murphy argued for his client to be released on bail but Judge Roberts said: "The seriousness of the situation is too great," and refused bail.

Mr Fahy was remanded in custody until June 1 next at Clonakilty District Court.