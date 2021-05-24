Organised crime operation nets €2.2m worth of cannabis and €150k in cash

Two men, aged in their 30s and 50s, have been arrested.
Gardaí seized 110kg of Cannabis Herb worth €2.2 million and approximately €150,000 in cash

Mon, 24 May, 2021 - 22:23
Michelle McGlynn

Two men have been arrested in connection with a €2.2 million drug seizure.

A search was carried out in the Tallaght and city centre areas of Dublin today as part of ongoing investigations targeting organised crime.

Gardaí stopped and searched a number of vehicles in the areas and discovered 110kgs of cannabis herb worth approximately €2.2m.

Around €150,000 in cash was also seized by the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) and the Special Crime Task Force.

Two men, aged in their 30s and 50s, have been arrested and are currently being detained at Tallaght Garda Station.

Investigations are ongoing.

