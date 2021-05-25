Robber confronted Cork Centra worker with knife demanding cash from two tills

A 20-year-old man carrying out a knifepoint robbery at a Centra store in Cork last June demanded the contents of two tills.

Detective Garda Aonghus Cotter gave evidence of the robbery carried out by Jeancy Kumanzembe of Belmont Court, Garryduff, County Cork, on June 3, 2020, at Centra in Broaddale, Douglas, Cork.

The young man confessed to the robbery and the related charge of production of a knife in the course of the crime.

The accused entered the shop at 10.30pm at a time when the young man at the cash register had lodged the days takings and was leaving cash floats in the tills.

“Jeancy Kumanzembe attempted to jump the counter but failed to do so due to screens on the counter,” the detective said.

The shop assistant was unable to get away from the position he was in behind the counter when the raider came around the side towards him while holding up a knife in front of his body.

He demanded the contents of both tills and was given more than €600 in cash.

Jeancy Kumanzembe went to leave via the front door but it had automatically locked so he returned to the shop assistant and demanded to be taken out by a back door.

Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin noted from a victim impact statement that the member of staff feared for his life at the time.

The judge commented on a background report on the accused which referred to an Opposition Defiance Disorder and asked: “Is that just a fancy name for not wanting to do what he is told?” However, the judge said he would adjourn sentencing until September 29 to see how the young man would get on in addressing his difficulties.