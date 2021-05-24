'Highly intoxicated' Corkman accused of attacking cleaner and taking her bike refused bail

A 50-year-old woman cycling to her cleaning job in the early hours of the morning was attacked by a young man who pushed her off her bike and punched her in the face when she was on the ground.

The young man then robbed her bicycle and cycled away on it, Detective Garda James Bugler said at Cork District Court.

28-year-old Stephen Mahon of 23 Greenwood Estate, Togher, Cork, was arrested and charged with robbery near Wilton shopping centre and brought before Cork District Court.

While directions have to be obtained from the Director of Public Prosecutions on whether the case will be dealt with at district or circuit court level there was evidence that Stephen Mahon has already made admissions to gardaí.

Det. Garda Bugler said there was an objection to bail being granted to the accused. He said the principle ground for the objection was the seriousness of the allegation.

The detective said the victim of the robbery was working as a cleaner and was on her way to work at Wilton shopping centre at 3.45am.

“It is alleged that the injured party was cycling to work when the suspect ran after her, pushed her to the ground, knocking her off her bicycle and that he then threw a punch at her and robbed her bicycle.

It is believed he was highly intoxicated on a cocktail of alcohol and Xanax tablets.

“My primary objection to bail is the seriousness of the charge.” The robbery charge relates to an alleged incident at 3.45am in the morning on Thursday, May 20.

Eddie Burke, solicitor, said the accused became aware that the gardaí had called to his home looking for him and he went to the garda station voluntarily.

Sergeant Gearóid Davis questioned the 28-year-old and asked if he had a problem with drink. He replied: “Not drink, intoxicants yes.”

Mr Burke said Stephen Mahon had no recollection of this offence before gardaí showed him CCTV of it. Mahon said: “It is not in my nature to do anything like this.”

Judge Olann Kelleher said: “He made full admissions to gardaí that he was involved in this incident. A woman goes to work at 3.45am – going off to make her living. She does not expect to be pulled off her bike and punched.

“Having regard to the evidence and given his admissions I refuse bail and remand in custody. You cannot behave like that,” the judge said.

Judge Kelleher remanded Stephen Mahon in custody until May 31 at Cork District Court.

The bicycle was recovered by gardaí and returned to the woman who was robbed of it.