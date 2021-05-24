Three Tralee  'spectators' in court over high-speed sulky race 

Three young Tralee men "got carried away" during an early morning, high-profile, high-speed sulky race on the N22 main Cork to Killarney road, a court was told.

The three, including twin brothers, were “spectators” rather than perpetrators, following in cars rather than driving the animals in the carriages, Killarney District Court heard.

All three pleaded guilty to a breach of Covid 19 regulations at Killarney District Court on Monday.

Inspector Gary Carroll outlined how at around 7am, on April 15, 2020, video footage was recorded at Rusheen Moore, Glenflesk, and put up on social media of a sulky race taking place during a level 5 lockdown.

There was a 2km travel limit at the time, Inspector Carroll said.

“There was lots of media attention,” he told Judge Waters.

William McCarthy aged 19, of Cois Coille, Tralee; and Michael McCarthy and Patrick McCarthy, aged 18, both of The Cottage, Killeen Road, Tralee, pleaded guilty to having contravened a provision under Section 31 of the Health Act 1947 as amended to “prevent, limit, minimise or slow the spread of Covid-19”.

Several motorised vehicles were seen to be involved in observing and/or following the horse race event, a previous court heard.

The solicitor for the three, Patrick Mann, said: “Their parents are going mad over this.

They got caught up in the emotion of the moment and were voyeurs rather than spectators.

"They were not drivers of the animals and putting the matter up on social media was not a clever thing to do."

Inspector Carroll said the three were driving behind the sulky carriage racers “blocking off the road”.

However, Judge Waters said what was before the court was only breach of Covid-19 health regulations.

The three had no previous convictions but may have come to the attention of the Garda junior liaison officer in previous years, the court was told.

Judge Waters, remarking that the young men were "using up their lifelines", said that if each paid €200 into the Garda Benevolent Fund, he would strike the charges out. If not, there would be a conviction and a fine.

Judge Waters adjourned the matter to July 6.