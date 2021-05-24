Man charged after €34k cocaine seizure in Cork

During the search, gardaí seized approximately €34,000 worth of suspected cocaine from the house and a car parked outside.
Mon, 24 May, 2021 - 08:18
Greg Murphy

A man has been charged following the seizure of €34,000 worth of suspected cocaine in Co Cork.

As part of an ongoing investigation, gardaí from Anglesea Street searched a house in the Bridgemount area of Carrigaline at around 2.45pm on Saturday, May 22.

They also seized weighing scales and a number of zip-lock bags.

The suspected drugs are being sent for forensic analysis.

A man, aged in his 30s, was arrested at the scene and detained at Togher Garda Station.

He has since been charged and is due before Cork District Court later this morning.

