Man charged after €34k cocaine seizure in Cork

A man has been charged following the seizure of €34,000 worth of suspected cocaine in Co Cork.
As part of an ongoing investigation, gardaí from Anglesea Street searched a house in the Bridgemount area of Carrigaline at around 2.45pm on Saturday, May 22.
During the search, gardaí seized approximately €34,000 worth of suspected cocaine from the house and a car parked outside.
They also seized weighing scales and a number of zip-lock bags.
The suspected drugs are being sent for forensic analysis.
A man, aged in his 30s, was arrested at the scene and detained at Togher Garda Station.
He has since been charged and is due before Cork District Court later this morning.