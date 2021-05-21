1.5 million illicit cigarettes worth €900k seized at business premises

The L&M branded cigarettes were imported from Germany. Picture: Revenue

Fri, 21 May, 2021 - 14:42
Michelle McGlynn

An investigation has been launched after 1.5 million illicit cigarettes were seized.

Revenue officers working along with Her Majesty’s Revenue and Customs (HMRC) under the auspices of the Cross Border Joint Agency Taskforce (JATF) launched an intelligence-led operation at a business premises in Newcastle, Co Dublin yesterday.

The L&M branded cigarettes were imported from Germany and have a retail value of almost €900,000. This represents a potential loss to the Exchequer of approximately €720,000.

A number of individuals were questioned and investigations are ongoing.

