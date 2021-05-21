Man led 10 Garda patrol cars in high speed chase for 30km while on cocaine

A man who engaged up to 10 Garda patrol cars in a high speed chase for more than 30km while on cocaine has been jailed.

Michael O'Driscoll, aged 23, from Dunbeacon, Durrus, West Cork, had pleaded guilty to the two charges of dangerous driving relating to an incident last September for which he had already been banned from driving for four years due to driving while on drugs.

At a previous court sitting in March, Judge Colm Roberts was told O'Driscoll had been pursued by 10 Garda patrol cars over 30 kms at speeds of up to 200km/h, while under the influence of cocaine.

The incident occurred on September 5, 2020, when O'Driscoll approached a checkpoint in Ballincollig but then turned around and failed to stop when he was pursued.

Sgt Paul Kelly had told the court: "From Ballincollig, Mr O’Driscoll headed through Kilumney village at a speed of 120km/h and then between there and Aherla reached a speed of 140km/h, at times rounding the bends on the wrong side of the road.

"Between Aherla and Crookstown, the vehicle reached at speed at up to 130km/h and travelled through the village then headed towards Béal na Bláth driving once again on the incorrect side of the road. He then headed towards Coppeen and eventually ended up in a field after leaving the road."

Tested positive for cocaine

O’Driscoll had been arrested and a blood sample taken at Bandon Garda Station tested positive for cocaine.

Sgt Paul Kelly said cars from the Roads Policing Units in Cork City, Cork West, Macroom, Dunmanway and Bandon were all involved.

Last March, Judge Roberts disqualified O’Driscoll from driving for four years for driving while under the influence of an intoxicant and fined him €2,500. He adjourned the two charges of dangerous driving until May 20, so as to receive a probation report.

However, while that report was broadly positive, Judge Roberts said such was the seriousness of the crime that he felt he had no option but to send O'Driscoll to prison.

"It was as dangerous as could be, except that nobody was killed," the judge said, adding that one aspect of the probation report indicated O'Driscoll was "not owning the seriousness of the situation".

"A guard could have got injured in this situation, or a person just going for a walk.

"It has to be punished."

Defence solicitor Flor Murphy said his client had pleaded guilty at the first opportunity, had paid the fine handed down by the court in March, and was seeking assistance to deal with addiction issues.

No previous convictions

He said his client had a supportive family, who did not condone what he had done, and that with no previous convictions a spell in prison was not conducive to helping O'Driscoll to rehabilitate. The probation report had said O'Driscoll was at low risk of re-offending and was no longer driving.

Judge Roberts said he had his own reservations about prison and took no pleasure in handing anyone a custodial sentence, but that he had little choice.

"We can't have this behaviour," he said.

"People have to know this type of behaviour is totally intolerable, it can't be accepted and will be punished."

On both charges, he sentenced O'Driscoll to 23 weeks in prison, suspending one sentence in its entirety and suspending 12 weeks of the other, leaving O'Driscoll facing 11 weeks in jail.

Recognisance was fixed for any appeal at O'Driscoll's own bond of €250, €100 in cash, but no appeal was lodged.