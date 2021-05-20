Prosecution not seeking guilty verdict in Deirdre Morley trial

A jury has retired to deliberate on whether a woman who admitted suffocating her three children should be found guilty of murder.

Deirdre Morley, 44, is pleading not guilty by reason of insanity to the murder of Conor McGinley, 9, Darragh McGinley, 7, and Carla McGinley, 3.

The court previously heard how Ms Morley suffocated her three children at their home in Parson’s Court, Newcastle, Co Dublin on January 24th last year.

But psychologists’ reports submitted by both the prosecution and the defence say that Ms Morley was suffering a mental disorder at the time of the killings which made her insane at the time.

Justice Paul Coffey told the jury at the Central Criminal Court that both Dr Brenda Wright representing the defendant and Dr Mary Davoren for the prosecution concurred that Ms Morley fulfilled the necessary criteria to make her insane at the time of the killings in the eyes of the law.

Justice Coffey said that case was “unusually free from controversy of any kind” becasue both the prosecution and the defence agreed that Ms Morley was legally insane when she smothered her children.

He said that expert evidence supplied by both the defence and the prosecution was “all one way”.

To be found insane under the law, the accused must be found to have been suffering at the time of the acts from a mental disorder.

One of three legal criteria must also be fulfilled for the defence of insanity to apply, he said.

The defendant must have either: one, not known the nature or the quality of the acts they were committing; two, not known that what they were doing was wrong; or three, that they were unable to refrain from committing the relevant acts.

He said that it was important to note that these are alternative grounds for a verdict of insanity - not cumulative. One of these grounds alone is sufficient to prove insanity, he said.

The verdict of insanity can also only apply legally if the defendant is said to have been insane at the time by a psychiatrist.

Dr Brenda Wright, who was called on by the defence to give expert evidence, said that Ms Morley suffered from bi-polar affective disorder type 2 - a mental disorder, Justice Coffey said.

And that diagnosis was coupled with two grounds for legal insanity - not knowing what she was doing was wrong and that she couldn’t refrain from committing three acts which resulted in the deaths of her children.

Dr Wright was not cross examined by the prosecution because the prosecution concurred with her expert medical opinion, Justice Coffey said.

Dr Mary Davoren, also gave expert evidence which supported Dr Wright’s findings.

She too found that Ms Morley was suffering from a mental disorder which resulted in her not knowing that what she was doing was wrong and that she was not able to refrain from committing the acts

