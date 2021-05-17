Man arrested after €80k cannabis seizure in West Cork

A man, aged in his 20s, was arrested at the scene and detained at Bandon Garda Station.
During the search, gardaí seized suspected cannabis herb, with an estimated value of more than €80,000.

Mon, 17 May, 2021 - 15:25
Greg Murphy

A man has been arrested after gardaí seized €80,000 worth of suspected cannabis herb was seized in West Cork.

Gardaí attached to the Divisional Drugs Unit searched a house in Macroom shortly before midnight on Friday, May 14.

During the search, gardaí seized suspected cannabis herb, with an estimated value of more than €80,000.

A man, aged in his 20s, was arrested at the scene and detained at Bandon Garda Station.

He was later released and a file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

The suspected cannabis will be sent for analysis.

