Man charged with murder of teenager Keane Mulready-Woods

Paul Crosby (pictured) was charged today with the murder of the 17 year old Keane Mulready-Woods. Photo: File

Mon, 17 May, 2021 - 13:53

Gardaí have charged a man as part of the ongoing investigation into the murder of teenager Keane Mulready-Woods in January 2020.

Paul Crosby (25), with an address at Rathmullen Park in Drogheda, was arrested this morning and brought before a sitting of the Dundalk District Court.

The man was charged with the murder of the 17-year-old at 31 Rathmullen Park, Drogheda, Co Louth on January 12-13 last year.

Keane Mulready Woods was last seen alive by his family on the evening of January 12, 2020.

The following day, some of the teenager's dismembered body parts were found in a holdall in the Moatview area of Coolock in Dublin.

There were also remains found in Priorswood, Coolock in Dublin and in a burned-out vehicle at Trinity Terrace, Dublin 3.

The accused was remanded in custody and is expected to appear before Drogheda District Court next week.

