Breaking: Three youths arrested after woman fell under train during Dart station assault

Gardaí in Dublin have arrested three youths in connection with a violent disorder incident in which a woman fell underneath a Dart train.

The assault occurred at Howth Junction Dart Station at 9pm on April 1, though a video of the incident has only begun to circulate on social media recently.

In the video, which appears to have been captured via CCTV, a number of passengers are seen rushing towards a stationary Dart train.

A group of youts, some of whom are on bicycles, can be seen standing on the middle of the platform and intimidating the passengers running to catch their train.

One youth lunges towards a woman who, in her attempt to evade him, trips over another youth’s bicycle and falls into the space between the platform and the waiting train.

Teenagers leave the scene Some of the teenagers leave the scene as Dart security and a group of other train users quickly help the woman out from under the train and back onto the platform.

The severity of the injuries the woman sustained in the incident are not clear.

Garda searches

Gardaí began search operation this morning across North Dublin at five locations on foot of warrants issued pursuant to Section 10 of the Criminal Justice (Miscellaneous Provisions) Act, 1997.

During the course of the searches, a number of items of clothing, as well as pedal cycles and mobile phones were seized.

Three youths (two aged 16 years and one aged 13 years) were arrested on suspicion of violent disorder under the Public Order Act, 1994.

All three are currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984, at Clontarf, Raheny and Coolock Garda stations.

Gardaí said their investigations were ongoing.