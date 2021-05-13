Man found with heroin concealed internally at Cork's Kent Station

Gardaí in Cork city have arrested and charged a man who had internally concealed around €4,500 worth of suspected heroin.
At around midnight on May 11, officers on routine patrol said they arrested the man at Kent Station in the city centre.
He was then brought to Mayfield Garda Station where he was found to have a small quantity of cannabis.
Gardaí said they believed the man, who is aged in his 20s, was concealing drugs internally and so they kept him under observation in his cell after conducting a medical assessment.
At around 4pm the following day, the man retrieved €4,500 of suspected heroin concealed in white plastic wrapping from his person.
The man was then interviewed and charged and is due to appear before a sitting of Cork City District Court this morning.
Gardaí said the suspected drugs will now be sent for analysis and that their investigations are ongoing.