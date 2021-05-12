Five men arrested in Co Derry under terrorism act

Police attending the scene last month after a bomb was discovered beside a car belonging to a police officer in Co Derry (Niall Carson/PA)

Wed, 12 May, 2021 - 17:25
Rebecca Black, PA

Five men have been arrested in Northern Ireland under the terrorism act.

Three men – aged 23, 52 and 62 – are being questioned about the attempted murder of a police officer in Co Derry.

A bomb was discovered beside the woman’s car in Dungiven last month.

Detective Superintendent Richard Campbell, head of the Terrorism Investigation Unit, said a 52-year-old man is also being questioned as part of Op Ledging, targeting the New IRA’s bomb making activities as well as the group’s storage of explosive devices and equipment.

Meanwhile, two different men, aged 48 and 59, are being questioned on suspicion of involvement in the murder of Constable Michael Ferguson.

Constable Michael Ferguson, 21, who was shot dead while on duty in Londonderry in January 1993 (PSNI)

The 21-year-old was shot dead by the Provisional IRA whilst on duty in Shipquay Street in Derry on January 23, 1993.

Det Supt Campbell said the 62-year-old man will also be questioned as part of the ongoing investigation into Mr Ferguson’s murder.

“The 59 and 62-year-old men will also be questioned by detectives from Kenova in connection with other historical matters,” he said.

“All five men have been taken to the Serious Crime Suite at Musgrave Police Station.”

