Drunken man 'aggressively pushed' woman in wheelchair around, Cork court told

A woman who uses a wheelchair was so afraid of a drunken man who decided to push her across the road and around the streets in Cork City she ended up typing out a cry for help on her phone and showing it to a shop assistant.

Sergeant John Kelleher said gardaí were alerted to the incident which occurred at around 10pm on January 13 in the Douglas Street area.

Sgt Kelleher said at Cork District Court: “A lady in a wheelchair was approached by a man who pushed her chair along, making her feel very uncomfortable.

“The woman said in her statement that she was approached by a man she did not know. She said, ‘He aggressively pushed my chair across the road. He asked me what I was doing and I said I was getting my stuff for my lunch. He asked where I was going. I said Aldi. He said Aldi would be closed.

I asked him to leave me alone, He replied, no.

The woman told gardaí that this man kept pushing her around in her wheelchair.

She went to a local shop and got all her messages but the stranger was still present in the shop while she was doing so.

The woman was too afraid to speak up to the man working behind the counter about the unwanted attention she was getting from this stranger.

She managed to type out a text on her phone which she showed to the shop assistant. It read: “He followed me to the shop.” By this time the shop assistant and two men who were present in the shop became aware that something was wrong and they came to her assistance.

Pavels Saveljevs with at an address at Cork Simon Community became abusive to the men in the shop who assisted the woman.

Man meant 'to act as Good Samaritan'

Saveljevs pleaded guilty to being drunk and a source of danger and engaging in threatening behaviour.

The case had been listed for a trial at Cork District Court but when defence solicitor Joseph Cuddigan showed the prosecution statements to Saveljevs he indicated that he would plead guilty.

Mr Cuddigan said the defendant’s intention was “to act as a Good Samaritan”. However, Mr Cuddigan said that clearly was not how his actions came across and that this was partly due to his high level of intoxication.

Judge Olann Kelleher said: “She was so afraid she had to type up a message so that he would not hear her. He is facing jail today.”

Mr Cuddigan said the accused was doing very well out in St. Helen’s in Blarney where he has a bed and is abstaining from alcohol. Judge Kelleher said he would adjourn sentencing until June 1.

