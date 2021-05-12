Two children taken to Temple Street after consuming cannabis jellies

The two boys, aged three and four, are receiving medical attention at Temple Street Children's Hospital.
The children were taken to Temple Street Children's Hospital where they are still receiving medical attention. File photo.

Wed, 12 May, 2021 - 15:57
Michelle McGlynn

Gardaí in Coolock in Dublin are investigating reports that two young children aged three and four consumed cannabis jellies.

Emergency services were called to the scene overnight where the boys are believed to have taken the jellies containing the cannabis component THC.

The children were taken to Temple Street Children's Hospital where they are still receiving medical attention.

Gardaí say no arrests have been made and a person, not related to the children, is assisting gardaí with their enquiries.

Officers say they have notified TUSLA, in accordance with protocols.

