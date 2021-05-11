'Extremely remorseful' Bandon man admits sexually assaulting teenage neighbour

A drunken Bandon man asked a 15-year-old neighbour on her way home along a quiet lane to roll a cigarette for him and he then sexually assaulted her.

Garda Noelle Rock testified at Cork Circuit Criminal Court that a woman arrived at Bandon garda station with her 15-year-old daughter to make a complaint in relation to a sexual assault.

“She told me that two days previous on the Sunday evening she met the accused who was known to her on an isolated road,” Garda Rock said.

The accused man was on his phone and the teenager got the impression he was “off his head”. He called her back and asked her to make a rolly for her. He asked if she had a boyfriend. She said she did not. He said it was a shame she didn’t.

Garda Rock said:

He put his hand on her hip. He put his other hand on the back of her bum. He kissed her on the forehead.

"She pushed him off and ran away, crying.”

During the incident the teenager saw him take a tablet.

Garda Rock said that when she arrived home she told her mother the neighbour had asked her to roll a cigarette. When her mother responded by saying that she hoped she said no, the teenager said she did say no and said no more about the incident. However, the next day in school she told a teacher and the matter was reported to her mother.

When the accused was questioned about the matter he continuously said: “I am not sick like that.”

The Director of Public Prosecutions directed that the case could be dealt with at district court level but the accused opted for trial by judge and jury at Cork Circuit Criminal Court. When it came before this court the defendant, who is aged around 40, pleaded guilty to the sexual assault on the 15-year-old.

Defence barrister, Peter O’Flynn, said the accused had a mild disability from childhood compounded by massive addiction issues.

Mr O’Flynn BL said: “He is extremely remorseful. This is completely out of character. He took this case very badly and became suicidal when he realised what he had done.” He was remanded in custody for sentencing on May 14.

Speaking up from prison by video link to court he said it was not in his character with the words: “I am very sorry. That is not me.”