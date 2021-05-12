Garda left with bloodshot eye after Cork teen spat at her

A 15-year-old boy spat in the faces of an ambulance paramedic and a garda who were assisting him and the sentencing judge said it was outrageous that “a pup like him” should have anonymity.

The teenager has been remanded in detention to Oberstown in Dublin until June 3 while Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin considers sentencing at Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

Garda Ellen Crowley said the incident occurred at Deerpark, Bandon, and later at Cork University Hospital after a call was received to assist the teenager, who was semi-conscious at the scene.

Increasingly aggressive

However, as he was being taken to hospital he became increasingly aggressive in the back of the ambulance and had to be restrained.

At one stage, the teenager caught the thumb of the paramedic and bent it back and spat out at her and at Garda Crowley, calling them “whores and paedophiles.”

A spit mask had to be put on him.

As soon as it was removed, the teenager spat a large amount of saliva into Garda Crowley’s face, landing in her right eye, which had to be cleansed. The officer was left with a bloodshot eye for a number of days afterwards.

Judge Ó Donnabháin noted from the paramedic’s victim impact statement that she was at a loss to understand why this would happen in an ambulance.

Why should she be subjected to this kind of abuse from a pup like him at 15 years of age?

"The citizens of Ireland thought he should get anonymity [because he is under the age of 18]. I don’t agree with the citizens. This lad is entitled to anonymity – sure that is outrageous,” the judge said.

The incident dated back to May 2019 when the teenager was 15. The accused is now aged 17.

Assault in Bandon

He was also before Cork Circuit Criminal Court for his part in an assault on a 32-year-old Moldovan national outside a fast food outlet on South Main Street, Bandon, on July 7, 2019.

Four people were involved in what Garda Theresa Lyons described as a frenzied attack on the victim who was rendered unconscious.

The teenager was involved in the assault, including giving the victim two kicks when he was on the ground.

The judge remanded the teenager in detention until June 3.

Three others, aged about 20, were also before Cork Circuit Criminal Court for the parts they played in the assault causing harm and violent disorder.

Co-accused, Darragh Canty of Charlesfort House, Summercove, Kinsale, was remanded in custody for his part in the assault causing harm to the victim in Bandon. The judge described Canty as the main protagonist.

Niamh Keane of Hospital Lane, Bandon, and Ben Pickford of Cork Foyer, Assumption Road, Cork, were both given 18-month suspended jail terms.

The teenager came up with €500 compensation for the paramedic he assaulted.

For the man attacked in Bandon, sums of compensation of €1,400, €2,000 and €1,500 were raised respectively by Keane, Canty and Pickford.