Woman sent to trial for identifying Boy A in Kriegel murder

A woman has been sent forward for trial to the circuit court in Dublin accused of sharing a photo of the youth known as Boy A after he was convicted of the murder of teenager Ana Kriégel.

The schoolgirl was aged just 14 when she was murdered at Glenwood House, Laraghcon, Clonee Road, Lucan, Co. Dublin, on May 14, 2018. Her body was found in the disused farmhouse on May 17, three days after she was reported missing.

Ana Kriégel can be named again in the media after an amendment to the Children Act came into effect last Friday.

Following a trial in 2019, one teen, known as Boy A, was sentenced to detention for life with a review after 15 years. The co-defendant, Boy B, was given a 12-year sentence with a review after eight years but is appealing his conviction. Both are now aged 16.

They were 13-years-old at the time of the murder and as juvenile defendants they have the legal right to anonymity, but after their trial a number of posts and images appeared on social media purporting to identify them.

Last year, prosecutions commenced against six men and three women from Dublin, and another woman from Co. Kildare, for breaking the Children’s Act by identifying the boys.

Facebook post

Leeanda Farrelly, 47, of Kilmartin Avenue, Tallaght, allegedly posted an image of Boy A on Facebook.

Dublin District Court was told the Facebook post also stated, “These are the two scum who murdered poor little girl Ana, hope they get karma soon. They will get new names like the scum who killed Jamie Bulger”.

She was served with a book of evidence at the District Court.

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) consented to her being sent forward for trial to the Dublin Circuit Criminal Court which can impose jail terms of up to three years.

Judge John Brennan granted the return for trial order and told the accused her case would go before the Circuit Court on July 7 next.

She must notify the prosecution with 14 days if she intends to use an alibi in her defence. Judge Brennan also granted legal aid, and an order for copies of video evidence to be furnished to the defence.

Last week, Hazel Fitzpatrick, a 25-year-old mother-of-two, with an address at Easton Green, Leixlip, Co. Kildare, was served with a book of evidence by the prosecution. She has also been sent forward to the Circuit Court accused of identifying Boy A.

The remaining defendants, six men and two other women, all from Dublin, are to appear at the district court in July. They are also to be served with books of evidence and have their cases transferred to the circuit court.