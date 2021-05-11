Man arrested after spraying petrol on gardaí at a station in Kildare

A man has been detained after spraying suspected-petrol on two probationer Gardaí in Kildare overnight.
Newbridge Garda Station on Main Street. Picture: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie

Tue, 11 May, 2021 - 10:52
Greg Murphy

A 29-year-old man presented himself at Newbridge Garda station before 9pm last night.

He spoke to Gardai in the public office and then sprayed a substance throughout the foyer, and at Gardai.

The two probationer Gardaí de-escalated the situation, and the man was detained.

Speaking to KFM Radio, Superintendent Martin Walker says he is in the care of mental health professionals.

Superintendent Walker said the man sprayed one of the officers at the station with the petrol and tried to ignite it with a lighter but was subdued by two gardaí.

He said: "He was brought to the Lakeview unit where he is technically still in custody."

