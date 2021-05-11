Five due in court after shooting incident in Cork City estate

Five people are due in court after a shot was fired at a house in the Mahon area of Cork City on Sunday evening and a number of weapons were seized.
The incident happened in the Ravensdale Close area at around 5.15pm but no one was injured.
Gardaí carried out follow-up searches at two homes and three cars were also searched.
A number of weapons were found and four men, a teenage boy and four women were arrested.
Two women were charged yesterday, while the boy and one of the women were released.
Four men and one woman remain detained at Cork Garda Stations.
These five people are due before Cork District Court on Tuesday.