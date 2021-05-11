Five due in court after shooting incident in Cork City estate

The incident happened in the Ravensdale Close area at around 5:15pm but no one was injured.
Five due in court after shooting incident in Cork City estate

Five people are due in court after a shot was fired in the Mahon area of Cork City on Sunday evening.

Tue, 11 May, 2021 - 09:26
Greg Murphy

Five people are due in court after a shot was fired at a house in the Mahon area of Cork City on Sunday evening and a number of weapons were seized.

The incident happened in the Ravensdale Close area at around 5.15pm but no one was injured.

Gardaí carried out follow-up searches at two homes and three cars were also searched.

A number of weapons were found and four men, a teenage boy and four women were arrested.

Two women were charged yesterday, while the boy and one of the women were released.

Four men and one woman remain detained at Cork Garda Stations. 

These five people are due before Cork District Court on Tuesday.

Read More

Cork city shooting sparks fears of bitter feud 

More in this section

Man jailed for false imprisonment of victim found slashed in bathtub Man jailed for false imprisonment of victim found slashed in bathtub
Coronavirus - Tue Jan 26, 2021 Convicted murderer on assault charge in Cork gets one-way ticket home instead of jail
Masked house intruder spoke to five-year-old girl in kitchen Masked house intruder spoke to five-year-old girl in kitchen
Five due in court after shooting incident in Cork City estate

Man charged after mobile phone robbery in Cork City

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, May 8, 2021

  • 2
  • 4
  • 14
  • 21
  • 41
  • 42
  • 28

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices