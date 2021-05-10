Convicted murderer on assault charge in Cork gets one-way ticket home instead of jail

A convicted murderer who tried to lure a complete stranger down a sidestreet in Cork city and struck him in the face with a bottle will avoid three years in jail by flying home to Lithuania on a one-way ticket.

Andrius Augylius was remanded in custody until Friday. He will be taken from Cloverhill Prison on that date - May 14 – and fly From Dublin to Kaunas.

Having been remanded in custody since January on the assault charge he will then have the balance of a three-year jail term suspended. He was also required to give an undertaking not to return to Ireland any time in the next five years.

Detective Garda Lorna Healy previously said the injured party was walking home through Cork city centre on Christmas Day 2018 when he was attacked by a man who struck him across the face with a glass bottle.

Det. Garda Healy said it occurred at 3.20am on December 25, 2018, the injured party had been walking on St. Patrick’s Street on his way home to Summerhill North.

The man had been visiting his brother and was about to return home to his own apartment. While passing a convenience shop on St. Patrick’s Street at the junction with Drawbridge Street he was engaged in conversation by an assailant who wanted him to walk down Drawbridge Street.

The injured party was caught by the arm and without warning he struck him across the face with a glass bottle.

The force of the impact was such that it smashed across his face. The victim managed to get away from the scene and run away through St. Patrick’s Street before attending the Mercy University Hospital where he had to have his eyes washed out and have seven stitches to a facial wound.

Andrius Augylius' previous convictions

Det. Garda Healy said the accused man, Andrius Augylius, of no fixed address arrived in Ireland from Lithuania in 2016 and had seven previous convictions in Ireland and five in Lithuania.

His Irish convictions were mainly for public order offences, theft and failing to appear in court.

His Lithuania convictions included two counts of robbery and one for pre-meditated murder for which he was given a sentence of 11 years.

Defence barrister Sinead Behan said the defendant first came to Ireland to work at a meat factory in Drogheda and later came to Cork on the promise of a job in construction with the offer of accommodation.