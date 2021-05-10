Gardaí investigating Cork City shooting charge mother and daughter

Both women were remanded on strict bail conditions
Julia McDonagh (right) leaving the court in Cork today. Ms McDonagh and her daughter, Julianne McDonagh, were charged with being in possession of a knife at Jacob’s Island in Cork. Photo: Cork Courts

Mon, 10 May, 2021 - 12:55
Liam Heylin

A mother and daughter were arrested as part of an ongoing investigation into a feud between two families in Cork.

Garda Rose Jennings charged both women with being in possession of a knife.

The ongoing investigation focused yesterday on a shot being fired at Ravensdale Close in Mahon.

Middle-aged woman Julia McDonagh of 1 Inchera Close, Mahon, Cork, was arrested by Garda Jennings and charged with possession of a weapon, namely a knife at Jacob’s Island, Cork, on Sunday, May 9.

Her daughter, Julianne McDonagh, who is in her 20s, was arrested and charged with the same offence.

Both women were brought before Cork District Court.

Sergeant Pat Lyons said there was no objection to the two accused being remanded on bail.

Garda Armed Response at the scene in Mahon, Cork, yesterday where it was alleged that gun shots were fired. 
However, strict bail conditions were sought. Solicitor, Shane Collins-Daly, who represented both women on free legal aid said there was no objection to the bail conditions.

The two accused are required to reside at 1 Inchera Close, Mahon, Cork, abide by a curfew of 10pm to 8am daily, sign on at Anglesea Street garda station between 9am and 9pm on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays, abstain from intoxicants and not cross the north channel of the River Lee except for medical and legal appointments.

Free legal aid was granted by Judge Olann Kelleher to Shane Collins-Daly to represent Julia McDonagh who is on a widow’s pension and Julianne McDonagh who is on Jobseekers Allowance.

The case against both women was adjourned for four weeks at Cork District Court.

