Man arrested as part of Keane Mulready-Woods murder investigation

Keane Mulready Woods was last seen alive by his family on the evening of Sunday, January 12, 2020. 
Sat, 08 May, 2021 - 16:09
Greg Murphy

Gardaí have arrested a man in his late 20s as part of the investigation into the murder of 17-year-old Keane Mulready-Woods in January 2020.

The man is being held at a Garda Station in Dublin for questioning.

Three men, who were arrested on Monday as part of the investigation, have all been released without charge.

A file will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

He was killed and his body was later dismembered.

Remains found in Priorswood, Coolock in Dublin and in a burned-out vehicle at Trinity Terrace, Dublin 3, were those of the missing boy.

