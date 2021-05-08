Gardaí investigating alleged false imprisonment and assault of two men

An investigation is underway in Co Louth after two men were allegedly assaulted and falsely imprisoned yesterday.
It is understood two men, aged in their 20s and 30s, were held against their will and assaulted after arriving at a house in the Omeath area.
One man managed to free himself and was able to raise the alarm. The second man was found near Drumad a short time later.
The two men were brought to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda and treated for their injuries which have been described as non-life threatening. They have since been discharged.
The scene was preserved and examined by local scenes of crime officers.
One man, in his 20s, was arrested this morning as part of the investigation. He is being held at Dundalk Garda Station and can be held for up to seven days.
Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information to contact the incident room at Dundalk Garda Station (042) 938 8400 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.
Investigations are ongoing.