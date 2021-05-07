Garda declines offender's offer to cut his grass for a year

A garda has politely declined a suggestion that a young man who spat at him during one incident, and who had to be pepper-sprayed while verbally abusing him in a second, should mow his garden for free for a year.

Matthew Kiely, 19, pleaded guilty to a number of charges arising out of two separate incidents which also involved Garda Padraig Walsh of Kinsale Garda Station.

In the first incident, Mr Kiely, of 16 St Eltin's Crescent in Kinsale, was suspected of being intoxicated in a public place when he was spotted by Garda Walsh and a colleague on February 15 last year at Market Quay in the town.

When gardaí sought to arrest him he became verbally abusive and aggressive, Bandon District Court heard.

Sgt Paul Kelly told Judge Colm Roberts that in the patrol car Mr Kiely became “extremely volatile” and spat at Garda Walsh, hitting him in the chest.

At the garda station he was banging his head against the wall, door, and window of the custody suite and also spat on the floor, walls and window, and under the hatch into the administrative area.

Later, on August 26 last, Garda Walsh and a colleague were on mobile patrol at Hippy Murphy Park in Kinsale and observed a group of people drinking there.

On realising there was an outstanding bench warrant for one of the group, they tried to arrest him but he became violent.

The gardaí ended up in a bush as they sought to detain the male, who shouted to his friends for help.

Kiely, one of the group, then approached Garda Walsh from behind, shouting aggressively.

The court heard the garda felt threatened as he was already trying to restrain the other person and Kiely was pepper-sprayed.

He ran across the road and shouted “abuse of power”, “I pay your fucking wages” and “you work for me", before fleeing.

Mr Kiely, who had 27 previous convictions, pleaded guilty to an assault, a public order offence, and obstructing gardaí.

He had a number of suspended sentences for other offences pre-dating these incidents.

His solicitor, Diarmuid O’Shea, said resident Judge, James McNulty, had been “trying to bring Matthew along” and that his client had not offended — bar an alleged breach of Covid regulations — since Judge McNulty had Mr Kiely detained for a weekend in Cork Prison last year.

He said his client had been “a complete pest to the guards in Kinsale for a number of years as a juvenile” but was due to start a job, working alongside his mother, next week.

Judge Roberts said the spitting was “unctuous” and “feral” and he queried what steps Mr Kiely had taken to make amends.

“He should be cutting the garden of Garda Walsh for free for the next year,” the judge said.

When Mr Kiely said he would, Sgt Kelly said Garda Walsh was unlikely to take up the offer and Garda Walsh said: “No, I have a small garden.

“He has not come to my attention since but it was a nasty incident on the night.”

Judge Roberts gave Mr Kiely a five-and-a-half month suspended sentence for spitting at gardaí, with a similar sentence for resisting gardaí, and another suspended sentence of two-and-a-half months for public order offending.

The judge said he hoped it was a risk worth taking and added that Mr Kiely would get no more chances — “they are all used up”.