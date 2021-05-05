Armed response unit attended '90-minute siege-like situation'

An armed response unit had to travel to a 90-minute "siege-like situation" in West Cork, a court has heard.

Patrick Doyle, formerly with an address in Dunmanway but now living at Breeny Beg, Kealkil, near Bantry, appeared before Clonakilty District Court having been arrested on Monday night at Kippagh in Drimoleague.

Garda Tim Forde told Judge Colm Roberts that he had arrested Doyle at 8.40pm the previous night on foot of outstanding bench warrants and had charged him at 12.45am.

In outlining the circumstances, Garda Forde said Doyle had "punched out windows" at a property and had threatened harm to himself and others in what he described as a "90-minute siege-like situation".

He said the armed response unit had to travel from Cork City to attend the scene, with Doyle then peacefully agreeing to accompany gardaí and opening the door.

Garda Forde said Doyle had since apologised to gardaí and had been very co-operative.

Speaking to the judge, Doyle denied he had threatened anyone or threatened harm to himself and instead said someone had threatened him.

The outstanding bench warrants dated from March 5 and April 7 last and Doyle said in the first instance he had sent a message to the courts office to say he had an appointment for a Covid test and that he did not receive any information for the second date.

However, Judge Roberts said the courts service was "not a charity service" and that it was up to Doyle to ensure he knew whether he was required in court, having failed to appear on the first occasion.

The judge was told the accused is a stonemason but has not had a lot of work recently due to the pandemic.

To facilitate his release on bail, Judge Roberts said he would have to provide his own bond of €250 and also get the support of an independent surety.

Doyle's sister later acted as surety, on a bond of €750, €500 in cash, with the matter adjourned until June 1 next.

While on bail, Doyle must also sign on at Bantry Garda Station three times a week, be contactable on his mobile phone and must observe a curfew from 10pm to 7am.