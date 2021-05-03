Gardaí investigating assault in which woman fell underneath Dart train

Gardaí in Dublin have launched an investigation into an assault at a Dart station in which a woman fell underneath a train.

The assault occurred at Howth Junction Dart Station at 9pm on April 1, though a video of the incident has only begun to circulate on social media over the last 24 hours.

In the video, which appears to have been captured via CCTV, a number of passengers are seen rushing towards a stationary Dart train.

A group of teenagers, some of whom are on bicycles, can be seen standing on the middle of the platform and intimidating the passengers running to catch their train.

One youth lunges towards a woman who, in her attempt to evade him, trips over another youth’s bicycle and falls into the space between the platform and the waiting train.

Teenagers leave the scene

Some of the teenagers leave the scene as Dart security and a group of other train users quickly help the woman out from under the train and back onto the platform.

The severity of the injuries the woman sustained in the incident is not clear.

Gardaí confirmed to the Irish Examiner that they are aware of the assault, and that an investigation has been launched.

"Gardaí are investigating an incident of assault that occurred in Howth Junction Dart Station on April 1, 2021, at approximately 9pm,” said a spokesperson.

"A woman fell from the train platform during the incident and sustained injuries."

The spokesperson said that no arrests have yet been made and the investigation is ongoing.