Three arrested by gardaí investigating murder of Drogheda teen

The arrests were made following searches in Dublin this morning.
Searches were carried out at a number of premises in Dublin this morning.

Mon, 03 May, 2021 - 11:28

Gardaí investigating the 2020 murder of a male juvenile have arrested three men.

The arrests were made following searches in Dublin this morning.

They were carried out under provisions of Section 10 of the Criminal Justice Act (Miscellaneous Provisions), 1997, at a number of premises in Dublin this morning.

Following the searches, three men were arrested and are currently detained at a number of Dublin Garda stations under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2007.

The men are aged in their 20s, 40s and 50s.

The searches were conducted by the Mountjoy Detective Unit.

